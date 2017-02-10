Pig disease on upswing in America
The Seneca Valley virus disease is on the upswing in the United States, according to Corinne Bromfield, University of Missouri Extension veterinarian. The Swine Health Information Center reported that diagnostics labs had seen more than 60 cases of SVV from January to June 2016.
