Pig disease on upswing in America

11 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

The Seneca Valley virus disease is on the upswing in the United States, according to Corinne Bromfield, University of Missouri Extension veterinarian. The Swine Health Information Center reported that diagnostics labs had seen more than 60 cases of SVV from January to June 2016.

