Perspective: Paycheck protection passes the House
Perhaps the greatest sign of the difference between this year and last in the General Assembly came with the relatively quiet passage of House Bill 251, frequently referred to as "paycheck protection," this week. Sponsored by Rep. Jered Taylor, HB 251 requires public sector unions to obtain annual written or electronic authorization before withholding money from members' paychecks for political contributions.
