Pelosi loses in 2-1 vote upholding ban of embattled student artwork
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made a vigorous but ultimately futile argument on Friday to keep student artwork hanging near the Capitol that portrays police as pigs, noting other politically themed paintings remain on the wall. The controversial painting was selected as part of a student art competition in Rep. William Lacy Clay's district.
