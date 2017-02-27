Over 500 graves said damaged during a...

Over 500 graves said damaged during attack by vandals on Philadelphia Jewish cemetery

Vandals have broken and overturned more than 500 gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, the latest in a spate of bomb threats and attacks against Jewish sites across the United States. A local rabbi, who was unnamed, told ABC television affiliate WPVI that the affected graves at the historic Mount Carmel Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia's northeastern Wissinoming neighborhood also included those of one-time members of the Quaker and Muslim communities.

