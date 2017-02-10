Outside fire burns 50 acres in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo - Firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District were called to an outside fire in the 11000 block of I-70 Drive Northeast just after noon Friday. Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the fire started as a controlled burn, but quickly spread out of control because of high winds and burned about 50 acres of land on three different properties.
