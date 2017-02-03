Organizing our way through mental illness
Content warning: mental illness , rape, police and gun violence, Islamophobia and anti-Blackness I'd struggled with depression and anxiety for years, mostly silently, and always unmedicated. I'd never considered that my mental illness could be linked to politics, because my depression started long before I developed any significant political consciousness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The McGill Daily.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Sat
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Fri
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC