Notable authors visit campus

PHOTOS BY KHALID SHERIFF / PHOTOGRAPHER Whitney Terrell reads a passage from his novel The Good Lieutenant to a crowd of students and faculty Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Gallery of Art and Design. Authors Alexander Weinstein and Whitney Terrell read stories of enlightenment and war to a crowd of students and faculty Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Gallery of Art and Design.

