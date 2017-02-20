Newly discovered painting an interest...

Newly discovered painting an interesting Black History Month find

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Sydney Johnson, curator of exhibits for the Missouri State Museum, talks about the painting she came across created by then-local artist William E. Johnson. Johnson's work was featured in a State Museum exhibit in the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) 14 hr Watching 5
Girl Sat Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
News Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07) Feb 14 Anon 13
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
Private Lake Communities Feb 3 Smythe888 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Risco Resident 3,979
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC