Neo-Nazis: St. Louis Cemetery A 'Non-Story' Used To Attack Trump

After vandals knocked over or damaged dozens of tombstones in a Jewish cemetery in Missouri, neo-Nazis say the incident is a "non-story" used as a bludgeon to attack President Trump, fitting what they view as a pattern of nefarious Jewish control of media and politics. "It's obvious that this isn't about some 100 year old gravestones being tipped over," wrote Daily Stormer contributor Eric Striker.

