Neo-Nazis: St. Louis Cemetery A 'Non-Story' Used To Attack Trump
After vandals knocked over or damaged dozens of tombstones in a Jewish cemetery in Missouri, neo-Nazis say the incident is a "non-story" used as a bludgeon to attack President Trump, fitting what they view as a pattern of nefarious Jewish control of media and politics. "It's obvious that this isn't about some 100 year old gravestones being tipped over," wrote Daily Stormer contributor Eric Striker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC