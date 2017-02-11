National Signing Day 2017: Defensive end Nate Anderson signs with Missouri
Nate is a long, agile defender who brings great intelligence to the D-line. Check out his highlights to see why: #MIZ #ShowMe17 aoe i pic.twitter.com/oRuFawv6ca The product of New Mexico Military Institute racked up 13.5 tackles for loss in the first seven games 2016, showing solid prowess against both run and pass.
