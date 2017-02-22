National briefs: Man charged with plotting terror attack
A Missouri man is accused of plotting a Presidents Day jihadi terrorist attack on buses, trains and a train station in Kansas City. Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 25, of Columbia, was charged in U.S. District Court of Kansas City with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
