Mizzou hopeful vaccine clinic stops mumps outbreak
Nearly 1,300 University of Missouri students received a third dose of the MMR vaccine this week during a three-day clinic after an outbreak of the mumps during the fall semester. "My dad told me that I should definitely get it and I was just kind of worried that it's been going around," said Andrew Monson, a junior at MU, who got the vaccine Friday.
