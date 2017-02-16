Missouri unveils new license plate design
The new license plate design to be used for Missouri's Bicentennial is seen Tuesday in the House Lounge at the Capitol. Missourians will receive the new plates no later than 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Wed
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC