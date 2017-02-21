Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt encou...

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt encourages saving accounts -

Read more: Sedalia Democrat

On Wednesday, Eric Schmitt made his first stop in Sedalia since being sworn in as Missouri Treasurer last month to help more Missourians learn about investment accounts. Schmitt was visiting Sedalia to meet with Sierra Bullets President Pat Daly as the company has announced a new employee benefit related to MOST 529 college savings accounts, which the Missouri treasurer oversees.

