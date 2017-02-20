Missouri taps North Carolina heath ch...

Missouri taps North Carolina heath chief facing criticism

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ' pick for health department director has been embroiled in controversy in his home state of North Carolina for nearly a year since reversing earlier warnings to water-well owners that a cancer-causing chemical made their water risky to drink. Dr. Randall Williams , who was appointed Thursday by Greitens to be the director of Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, disputes claims by a veteran toxicologist who accused him of unethically downplaying the toxicity of drinking water in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
Private Lake Communities Feb 3 Smythe888 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Risco Resident 3,979
Finding right college for me Jan 30 19boy 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 10
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC