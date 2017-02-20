Missouri taps North Carolina heath chief facing criticism

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ' pick for health department director has been embroiled in controversy in his home state of North Carolina for nearly a year since reversing earlier warnings to water-well owners that a cancer-causing chemical made their water risky to drink. Dr. Randall Williams , who was appointed Thursday by Greitens to be the director of Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, disputes claims by a veteran toxicologist who accused him of unethically downplaying the toxicity of drinking water in 2016.

