Missouri substitute teacher handed out digestive pills

Leaders of a St. Louis-area school district are investigating after a substitute teacher gave more than 30 sixth-grade students over-the-counter digestive supplements during a health lesson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Riverview Gardens spokeswoman Melanie Powell-Robinson says a bottle with a few remaining pills was confiscated after they were offered Friday to students at Westview Middle School.

