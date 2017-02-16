Missouri Republican cuts mic to silence NAACP official

A Missouri Republican legislator has come under strong criticism for cutting the microphone to silence the head of the state's NAACP chapter, who was speaking out at a public hearing against a bill that would restrict discrimination lawsuits. A video by liberal advocacy group Progress Missouri shows Pineville Republican Rep. Bill Lant telling NAACP President Rod Chapel, "please contain your speech to speaking on the bill, sir," during the hearing Monday.

