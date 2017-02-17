Missouri military museum gets 'Black Heritage Month' exhibit
Jefferson City baseball enthusiast Toney Jenkins was 21 when he was inducted to the U.S. Army in October 1917 to serve in World War I. Less than a year later, he was killed while serving with the "Harlem Hellfighters." His photo is part of the Museum of Missouri Military History's Black Heritage Month exhibit on display at the Missouri National Guard headquarters, open to the public.
