Missouri Man Indicted for Stealing Public School Employees' IDs

According to the indictment returned on Feb. 1 and unsealed Friday, Kevin K. Williams stole public school employees' IDs from a payroll company and used them to electronically file fraudulent federal income tax returns in the name of those employees. He also allegedly stole several tax preparation businesses' Electronic Filing Identification Numbers , which he used to secure bank products that allowed him to print refund checks and direct refunds to prepaid debit cards.

