Missouri Lt. Gov. Office Renovations To $50,000

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Republican lieutenant governor has spent about $8,500 on new furniture and more than $46,000 on updates, including new hardwood flooring, wall repairs, replacing wiring and new kitchen appliances. The updates come as Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has warned that Missouri's budget is broken and has deepened the mid-year budget cuts made by his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSGF-AM Springfield.