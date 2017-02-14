Missouri Lieutenant Governor wants office budget increase
Lt. Gov. Mike Parson told the Missouri House Budget Committee Tuesday that he is seeking an additional $125,000 for his budget, which is currently $463,000. He says he would use the money for mileage, another employee and possibly for out of state travel.
