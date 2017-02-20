Missouri legislation takes aim at consumer protection laws
But a controversial bill moving through Missouri's state house has many worried they can't protect themselves against bad business. Mark Adolphsen of Maplewood spent $18,000 to build a deck in his backyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Sat
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC