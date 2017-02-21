Missouri lawmakers vote to slash unemployment benefits

JEFFERSON CITY a The Missouri House on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to a plan that would cut the amount of time people can claim jobless benefits to one of the shortest periods in the country. Shell Knob Republican Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick's proposal would shorten the benefits period for laid-off workers from 20 weeks to 13 weeks if the unemployment rate is below 6 percent.

