Missouri lawmakers vote to slash unemployment benefits
JEFFERSON CITY a The Missouri House on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to a plan that would cut the amount of time people can claim jobless benefits to one of the shortest periods in the country. Shell Knob Republican Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick's proposal would shorten the benefits period for laid-off workers from 20 weeks to 13 weeks if the unemployment rate is below 6 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Tribune.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Wed
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC