Missouri is close to becoming the 28th Right to Work state
You can't really pin this one on the Trump Effect because it's been in the works for a while, but Missouri's legislature sent a new bill to the Governor this week which will be making some big changes on the labor front. If you were somehow able to buy stock in labor unions on Wall Street, this would be a good time to sell it because the Show-Me state is about to show forced unionization to the door .
