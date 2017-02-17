Missouri GOP makes renewed push to li...

Missouri GOP makes renewed push to limit liability lawsuits

With new Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' support, GOP lawmakers this year are pushing a collection of bills to limit liability lawsuits that supporters have praised as pro-business but critics have slammed as hindering access to the courts. The legislation deals with how courts handle claims that businesses or individuals committed scams, acted carelessly or were discriminatory and as a result hurt people.

