Missouri gets closer to becoming 28th state with optional union dues
Missouri moved one step closer to becoming the 28th state to make paying dues optional for employees working in union-represented shops and receiving union-negotiated benefits after legislation was approved on Thursday by the state's House of Representatives. Greitens, a Republican whose gubernatorial campaign included support for "right to work" policies, could not be reached for comment on Thursday evening.
