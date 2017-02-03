Missouri gets closer to becoming 28th...

Missouri gets closer to becoming 28th state with optional union dues

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Missouri moved one step closer to becoming the 28th state to make paying dues optional for employees working in union-represented shops and receiving union-negotiated benefits after legislation was approved on Thursday by the state's House of Representatives. Greitens, a Republican whose gubernatorial campaign included support for "right to work" policies, could not be reached for comment on Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Risco Resident 3,979
Finding right college for me Jan 30 19boy 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 10
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC