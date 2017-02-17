Missouri fire marshal warns of increased risk
"I urge Missourians to refrain from burning leaves or brush in the areas of our state where the National Weather Service and local officials are warning of elevated fire risks," Bean said. "Conditions in most of Missouri were already abnormally dry or in moderate drought due to the lack of moisture, and in the last week the fire potential has risen considerably."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl
|6 hr
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC