Missouri DOC Loses Sunshine Lawsuit Over Execution Drug Secrecy
The Missouri Department of Corrections stalled and delayed rather than release public records that would expose its plans to pioneer the use of the drug propofol in executions - and now the state will need to pay for its recalcitrance.
