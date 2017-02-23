Missouri Congresswoman Disses Women's March as 'Very Pornographic'
Was Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler watching the same Women's March we were watching? The Republican legislator, who represents a rural Missouri district that includes Columbia, recently lambasted the women who marched on Washington, D.C., as "radical liberals who don't like the results of the election" and "from the fringes of the Democratic Party."
