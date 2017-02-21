Missouri bill would limit transgender...

Missouri bill would limit transgender school bathroom access

There are 2 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Missouri bill would limit transgender school bathroom access. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Missouri lawmakers are considering a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender children in public schools, despite a backlash that North Carolina faced over a broader law limiting bathroom use in all public buildings. Republican sponsor Sen. Ed Emery said the goal is to protect students' safety and privacy, but parents of transgender children told lawmakers Tuesday that the proposal would put their kids at higher risk of bullying and violence.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fundie Watch

Alpharetta, GA

#1 6 hrs ago
Prohibit republicans and fundies from going to the bathroom
.
They will get the message pretty quickly after they poop their draws a time or two

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Shoney

Bladensburg, MD

#2 4 hrs ago
Sweet

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) 7 hr ThePriceisA 3
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Tue Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
News Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07) Feb 14 Anon 13
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,674 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC