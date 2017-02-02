Missouri-American-Water-Logo.jpg
Representatives from the Missouri DNR were in Joplin Thursday to meet with Missouri American Water staff to discuss use of UV light in water treatment. Christie Barnhart with Missouri American Water tells News Talk KZRG Joplin was the first Missouri city to use UV light in water treatment.
