Minnesota Twins: Kyle Gibson changes delivery to keep shoulder healthy

Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson has drawn some quizzical looks in the early days of spring training as he continues an experimental throwing program designed to keep his shoulder and lower back healthy. Wearing an oversized, oven-mitt type apparatus on his right hand, Gibson has been spotted pantomiming his pitching delivery in the bullpen and in the practice cages.

