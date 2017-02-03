Marrero, Dicent lead Morehead State over SE Missouri
DeJuan Marrero scored a career-high 24 points and had 12 rebounds and Miguel Dicent scored all 14 of his points late to lead Morehead State to an 89-81 victory over Southeast Missouri on Saturday. Marrero has double-doubles in five of his last six games and 12 for the season.
