Man killed outside Missouri store identified as 27-year-old
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in a suburban St. Louis grocery store parking lot as a 27-year-old man. Police say Jacobi Bolden, of St. Louis, was killed Friday night outside an Aldi's store in the Jennings area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|21 hr
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC