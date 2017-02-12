KKK Imperial Wizard Found Dead on a Missouri Riverbank

The body of a Ku Klux Klan leader who had been missing for several days was found on a Missouri riverbank, according to police. Frank Ancona, who was a 51-year-old self-proclaimed imperial wizard of a KKK chapter near St. Louis, according to a website promoting the group, was found dead by a family who had gone to the Big River in Missouri to go fishing, according to Daily Journal, a local newspaper.

