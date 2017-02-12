KKK Imperial Wizard Found Dead on a M...

KKK Imperial Wizard Found Dead on a Missouri Riverbank

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

The body of a Ku Klux Klan leader who had been missing for several days was found on a Missouri riverbank, according to police. Frank Ancona, who was a 51-year-old self-proclaimed imperial wizard of a KKK chapter near St. Louis, according to a website promoting the group, was found dead by a family who had gone to the Big River in Missouri to go fishing, according to Daily Journal, a local newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
Private Lake Communities Feb 3 Smythe888 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Risco Resident 3,979
Finding right college for me Jan 30 19boy 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 10
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC