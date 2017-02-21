Job Center to open soon

Shane Moriarity, project manager for Central Region Workforce Investment Board, gives a tour to community leaders Friday at the Missouri Job Center office, 510 Market St. next door to the Callaway Chamber of Commerce. "Word's already out on the street," said Tamara Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Callaway Chamber of Commerce.

