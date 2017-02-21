Job Center to open soon
Shane Moriarity, project manager for Central Region Workforce Investment Board, gives a tour to community leaders Friday at the Missouri Job Center office, 510 Market St. next door to the Callaway Chamber of Commerce. "Word's already out on the street," said Tamara Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Callaway Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC