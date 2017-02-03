Ingrams releases annual list

Each year, the Kansas City business magazine publishes a list of people its staff considers the "finest Missouri has to offer in certain areas of business leadership." According to Managing Editor Dennis Boone, Ingram's started the annual feature in 2011 to recognize the wealth of executive talent and committed leadership in every facet of business across Missouri, including for-profit, non-profit, public officeholders, higher education and areas like the arts, culture, sporting activities and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.