Illinois Lost 20 People Per Day to Missouri Over Past Decade
Illinois Policy Institute P oliticians' refusal to make serious spending reforms is pushing more taxpayers out of Illinois, with Missouri being an attractive landing spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC