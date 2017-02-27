I-55 closed both directions between Brewer, Perryville after tornado; 2 dead
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, both directions of I-55 near Perryville, mile marker 129, are closed to traffic due to storm damage earlier on Tuesday evening. The route is estimated to be closed for most of the night as MoDOT and EMS crews work to remove vehicles and debris from the road.
