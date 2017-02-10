Howard County Republicans recommend Riekhof for PA
The Howard County Republican Committee met Thursday evening to consider candidates to propose to Governor Eric Greitens for the office of Howard County prosecutor. The meeting was called by county chairman, Cord Harper, as a result of the resignation of current county prosecutor, Stephen Murrell.
