'Freedom Rock' honors Missouri veterans

Franklin Park, located several blocks north of Courthouse Square in downtown Maryville, is undergoing some changes as it becomes a veterans plaza and an art park with one 17-ton granite rock, flags, benches, landscaping and other improvements. The project is the culmination of two ideas - the Maryville Pride Lions, the Maryville Host Lions, as well as the Pickering, Hopkins and Graham Lions Clubs were looking for a Centennial Community Legacy Project to go along with their commemoration of 100 years of Lions Club.

