Ex-senator Bond selling his longtime ...

Ex-senator Bond selling his longtime home in Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Former U.S. Sen. Kit Bond of Missouri is selling the home that was his primary base during his long political career. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the home in Mexico was built in the 1930s by Bond's parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) 37 min Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Sun Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
News Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07) Feb 14 Anon 13
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
Private Lake Communities Feb 3 Smythe888 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,031,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC