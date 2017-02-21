Dozens of headstones toppled at Jewis...

Dozens of headstones toppled at Jewish cemetery in Missouri

16 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Vandals have damaged or tipped over as many as 200 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis, leaving the region's Jewish community shaken and anxious. No arrests have been made in attacks that happened late Sunday or early Monday at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri.

