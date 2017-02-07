Date with disaster: A short history of the 'Airport' films - CNET
The 1970s was a glorious decade for several reasons: disco was on the radio, the 747 entered service, " Star Wars " premiered and the disaster film genre had its golden age. Movies like " The Poseidon Adventure ," " The Towering Inferno ," and " Earthquake " were the highest levels of cinematic camp, which is exactly what made them so great.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC