Dairy Queen manager charged after bullied teen employee commits suicide

13 hrs ago

The former female manager of a Missouri Dairy Queen has been charged in connection with the suicide of a teenage employee whom she is accused of bullying to death. Harley Branham, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Suttner.

