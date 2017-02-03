Dairy Queen manager charged after bullied teen employee commits suicide
The former female manager of a Missouri Dairy Queen has been charged in connection with the suicide of a teenage employee whom she is accused of bullying to death. Harley Branham, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Suttner.
