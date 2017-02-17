Crime 3 mins ago 2:48 p.m.Missouri ma...

Crime 3 mins ago 2:48 p.m.Missouri man charged in alleged ISIS plot

While on bond and subject to electronic monitoring by local police, a 25-year-old Missouri man allegedly began extensive communications with FBI undercover agents about a Presidents' Day plot to attack Kansas City-area rail and bus systems, federal authorities charged Tuesday. None of the transportation systems were ever at risk during the sting operation, but court documents alleged that Robert Hester, Jr., purchased common bomb-making components - batteries, duct tape, copper wire and roofing nails - before delivering them to an agent posing as a local operative sympathetic to the Islamic State, also called ISIS.

