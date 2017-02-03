City moves forward on park at Providence and Broadway
Before the building at Providence Road and Broadway comes down, the city's Parks and Recreation Department will need to remove asbestos and properly dispose of painted walls that have high levels of metal. Columbia plans to build an extension of Flat Branch Park to the corner of Providence Road and Broadway.
