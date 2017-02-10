Central Missouri counties see increased flu activity

Missouri is one of seven states currently at the highest level of flu activity in the nation, with 24 influenza or influenza-like outbreaks reported last week. Missouri joins New York, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with the highest of 10 activity levels of influenza, according to the latest FluView Report, ending in the week of Jan. 28, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

