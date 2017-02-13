Cases resolved Feb. 6 in Pettis County Circuit Court -
The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved Feb. 6 in the Pettis County Circuit Court Law Day, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer. Delfino Morgan Cantu, 38, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for armed criminal action and seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for second degree assault.
