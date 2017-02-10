Care providers: Medicaid cuts will shift costs
A proposed cut to a Missouri Medicaid program providing in-home care to elderly and disabled people too poor to pay for it themselves will end up shifting costs to hospital visits, care providers said. Gov. Eric Greitens last week proposed cutting $52 million from state general revenue to a home and community based services program that provides services to more than 80,000 people statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC